Wanted burglary suspect found laying behind a tree during search

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) — A man who is accused of stealing two guns from a home in Lebanon was arrested after a brief chase with police.

Police tell us they were called to a home on Moss Glen Road Thursday around 5:30 p.m. for a reported burglary. They say the suspect, William Hodge, stole two guns from the residence and fled on foot into a wooded area.

Nearly 30 minutes into the search, Hodge was found lying behind a tree and was taken into custody.

He is facing charges including aggravated burglary and evading arrest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.