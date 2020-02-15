Indoor track meet garners more attention following lawsuit

National & World

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB ) — The Connecticut Class SS state indoor track meet is being held in New Haven Friday evening, and has garnered some more attention than usual this year.

The attention comes after a federal lawsuit was filed, challenging Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports.

At this time, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) believes it’s within state and federal law allowing the sprinters to compete.

Andraya Yearwood, of Cromwell, and Bloomfield’s Terry Miller are the two current transgender girls that were competing on Friday.

Miller anchored the Bloomfield 4×200 relay to an easy blowout victory. Cromwell rallied with Yearwood as the anchor to secure second on Friday.

“We are aware of the announcement of the lawsuit. Again, we will review it, but at this time, we hold that our position does meet federal and state law. This meet is about kids, so there was never a question about not running today,” said Glenn Lungarini, of the CIAC.