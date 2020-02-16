Skip to Content
1 person is killed, 4 others hurt in Connecticut nightclub shooting

One person was killed and four more injured in a nightclub shooting in Hartford, Connecticut, police said Sunday morning.

Hartford police tweeted that the dead person is a 28-year-old man. A man and a woman were in surgery. The other two victims were in stable condition.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Majestic Lounge, CNN affiliate WTNH reported.

Preliminary information indicates a disturbance between two groups inside the nightclub preceded the shooting, affiliate WFSB reported. It was not a random shooting and it’s too early to determine if it’s gang-related, Lt. Paul Cicero of the Hartford Police Department told the station.

The major crimes and crime scene divisions of the Hartford Police Department are on scene, along with support units.

