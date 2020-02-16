A lost purse from 1957 was discovered inside a wall of an Ohio school

National & World

The mystery of the contents of a purse found in the space between a locker and a wall in an Ohio middle school have been revealed.

The red purse covered in dust was discovered last year by Chas Pyle, a custodian at North Canton Middle School, when he was reattaching the trim between the lockers and the wall. The school district in North Canton, Ohio, posted images of the long-lost purse, trying to find its owner.

After some investigating the school learned it had belonged to former student Patti Rumfola, who lost it in 1957. Rumfola passed away in 2013, but the school was able to connect with her children.

“Patti’s five children were together for a family gathering in the fall where they opened the purse to have a glimpse into their mother’s life as a teenager at Hoover High School,” said the school’s post on Facebook.

The contents of the woman’s clutch were revealed on social media by the school Thursday, offering a glimpse into the life of an American teenager in the 50’s. Like many women, Rumfola carried around a comb and some makeup, including powder and lipstick in the shade of “pastel pink.”

The purse also contained her membership cards to the local public library, YMCA and American Junior Red Cross. There also were several black-and-white photos of what appears to be family and friends as well as a dog, one dating back to 1950.

“Patti. Good luck to a swell girl and friend. Bonnie” is inscribed on one of the photos.

She even had a high school football schedule from 1956, showing where she had marked off some the games.

Rumfola’s purse also held 26 cents, which became special mementos for her children.

“Each of her five children kept one of the wheat pennies as a token of remembrance of their mom,” said the school district.

Rumfola graduated from the school district in 1960 and went on to have a career as a teacher. She married John G. Michele in 1980 and he proceed her in death, according to her obituary.