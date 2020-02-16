Donald Stratton, a Pearl Harbor survivor and USS Arizona crew member, has died at 97

National & World

Donald Stratton, a survivor of the USS Arizona, died February 15, according to a statement from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

He was 97, a tweet from USS Arizona said.

Stratton joined the Navy in 1940 after growing up in Nebraska. The USS Arizona was the first ship he joined, the statement from the National Memorial said.

He was a Seaman First Class when he was one of 334 crew members to survive the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese, according to the USS Arizona tweet. The attack drew the country into World War II.

During the attack on Pearl Harbor, Stratton was with five other sailors in the burning forward mast when he was saved by a sailor from the USS Vestal who threw the group a line, according to the statement.

Stratton suffered burns to over 70% of his body while escaping and received a medical discharge in September 1942.

Ever determined to serve his country, the statement said, Stratton reenlisted in 1944, served out the war and was discharged, once again, in December of 1946 at the rank of Gunners Mate Second Class.

The flag over the USS Arizona Memorial will be flown at half staff in honor of his life and service, the statement said.