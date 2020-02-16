Jalaiah Harmon, the teen who created the viral Renegade dance, performed at the NBA All-Star game

National & World

The teenage girl behind the Renegade got her time to shine Sunday during the NBA All-Star game.

Jalaiah Harmon, 14, performed her viral dance in front of thousands at Chicago’s United Center.

Prior to All-Star weekend, most people didn’t even know Jalaiah had created the dance.

That is until Friday when Atlanta rapper K Camp tweeted a video of himself with Jalaiah and her friend Skylar, 13. The girls were jamming out to his hit “Lottery” and performing the dance.

“Thank you Jalaiah and Skylar for helping make lottery the BIGGEST song in the world,” he said. “Tell the blogs eat it up!”

The Renegade challenge isn’t just for teens. Celebrities, including Lizzo and Alex Rodriguez, have posted videos of themselves with their own adaptations of the dance.

The dance became huge on TikTok through other creators and went viral with teenagers worldwide. According to The New York Times, all the users were doing the dance sequence with similar moves to Jalaiah, but she received no credit.