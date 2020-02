National & World

HAZLETON, Pa. (WNEP) — Eva Sharpless marked her 109th birthday Saturday.

Her family got together to host a party for the birthday girl.

Eva says her secret to longevity includes never drinking or smoking and taking vitamin c every day.

“I don’t smoke, don’t drink and try to be happy every day and don’t hurt nobody,” Sharpless said.