‘He loved Portland’: Commissioner Nick Fish honored in celebration of life

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — The community gathered to honor late Portland Commissioner Nick Fish at Portland State University Sunday afternoon.

Fish passed away in January after battling cancer for years. He served on the city council for more than a decade overseeing the Portland Water Bureau and the Bureau of Environmental Services.

Many remembered Fish, including Oregon Senator Ron Wyden and longtime friend and colleague Mayor Ted Wheeler.

“He loved Portland. He loved Portlanders. He loved the work he was doing at the local level,” Mayor Wheeler said. “This was his life’s calling, and he gave everything he had for it.”

On New Year’s Eve, Fish announced his resignation from city council and said his years on the council were “the greatest honor of my life.”

Fish was 61-years-old.

