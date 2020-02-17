Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel, Nevada announces Alienstock 2020 dates

National & World

RACHEL, NV (KVVU) — Hotel owners in Rachel, Nevada hope “Storm Area 51” fans are willing to come back to the rural town once again to “see them aliens.”

The Little A’Le’Inn website posted that Alienstock 2020 would take place Sept. 10-12 under their events section, though additional details weren’t posted. Little A’Le’Inn owner Connie West confirmed she is working to make the festival happen this year.

When asked why she wanted to do the festival again, West said, “Why not?”

West said the festival is pending permit approval. West said if the permits are not approved, she’ll work to have the festival in 2021.

Area 51 fever began last summer when the Facebook event “Storm Area 51 – They Can’t Stop All of Us” went viral. The page’s creator, Matthew Roberts, seized the opportunity to have a music festival during the proposed weekend.

Roberts initially paired up with West to host the festival. Eventually, Roberts cut ties with West and hosted his own festival in downtown Las Vegas.

West filed a complaint in Nevada District Court Sept. 17, 2019 against Roberts and other festival organizers. The complaint alleges Roberts and other organizers withheld funds from sponsorship for Alienstock 2019 and made defamatory statements that West’s event was cancelled.

Frank DiMaggio, who is named in the complaint, said West doesn’t have the right to use the name Alienstock for her event. DiMaggio helped Roberts put on an event in downtown Las Vegas instead of being partnered with West in 2019. That event used the Alienstock name, but so did West.

Lincoln County Emergency Manager Eric Holt said at it’s peak, there were about 3,000 people camping at Alienstock, as well as hundreds of people who drove out for day trips. Holt called the weekend an overall success.

