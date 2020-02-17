New Loews Kansas City hotel to create more than 350 local jobs

National & World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A new 800-room hotel opening soon in Kansas City will host a three-day grand hire event starting Wednesday.

Loews Kansas City Hotel plans to hire approximately 350 new team members from the community. It is slated to open April 2, 2020.

“At Loews Hotels we have a history and heritage of providing memorable guest experiences with a strong service culture,” said Brian Johnson, managing director, Loews Kansas City Hotel. “We are looking for passionate team members who are ambitious, dedicated to the community and who are looking to join a collaborative and engaging team.

Loews Kansas City Hotel will be accepting applications for several key positions, including managers, banquet servers, house persons, culinarians, room attendants, front desk agents, concierge, bell persons, outlet servers and more. Loews is also looking to fill positions within its restaurants and bar, including restaurant managers, bartenders, bussers and hosts.

The hiring event runs through Friday.

“There is a familiar presence associated with those who work at Loews Hotels, and we know that we are only as good as the company we keep,” said Johnson. “We are eager to meet the great talent that resides in KC, as we build out our local hotel team.”

Hiring will take place at the Kansas City Convention Center lobby, entrance located on 14th Street between Central and Wyandotte.

Loews’ Grand Hire event hours are:

Wednesday, Feb. 19, noon to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply in advance at loewshotels.com/careers.

