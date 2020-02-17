ODOT: Hwy 22 will be closed for several days near Idanha following tanker truck crash

National & World

IDANHA, OR (KPTV ) — A section of Highway 22 will be closed for several days following a tanker truck crash and fuel spill, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred Sunday near milepost 63. Oregon State Police said the driver was treated for minor injuries.

After the crash, ODOT reported that fuel was spilling from two tanks. Crews pumped fuel from the tanks on Sunday.

On Monday, crews returned to assess the damage and determined that it will take several days to remove contaminated soil and repair the road.

According to ODOT, about 600 feet of roadway needs to be excavated and rebuilt.

ODOT said Highway 22 will remain closed between Idanha and the junction with Highway 20, mileposts 53-81, until Friday or Saturday.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Highway 20 and Highway 126E can be used as alternative routes for most traffic traveling between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon.

The City of Salem said the city’s water is clean and safe to drink. The spill is upriver from the dams on the North Santiam, which are upriver from Salem’s Stayton area water treatment plant.

