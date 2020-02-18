FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans resigns following allegations he used a racial slur in front of players

National & World

Ron Jans, 61, resigned as head coach of FC Cincinnati Monday evening following an investigation by Major League Soccer for allegations that he made “extremely inappropriate comments.”

The investigation stemmed from a claim Jans used a racial slur in front of players, according to CNN affiliate WCPO.

CNN attempted to reach Jans but was unable to find a contact for him.

“As Major League Soccer’s investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, Ron offered his resignation and we agreed that it was the best course of action for everyone involved with FC Cincinnati,” club president Jeff Berding said in a statement.

“We place the utmost importance on a strong culture within our club, beginning in our locker room, and that every person connected with FC Cincinnati feels valued, respected and trusted. Racial and cultural diversity is a major part of what makes the game of soccer so special, and we place the highest priority on respecting every person involved in our game. This includes absolutely everyone associated with our club, from our locker room and front office, all the way through to our fans,” Berding said.

Jans was hired by FC Cincinnati in August of last year, and he previously coached teams in the Dutch and Belgian leagues. He is from the Netherlands.

While the club posted a 1-5-4 record to finish the season last year under Jans, the team has had a strong preseason showing, including picking up a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Union, a 2019 playoff team.

“I really want to thank everyone at FC Cincinnati,” Jans said in a statement he provided to the club. “I had a really great time in Cincinnati and with the club, with the staff, players, owners and fans. Especially the fans. I’m really sorry our story ends like this. But even if I were to return, there would be too much damage done to be able to move forward successfully. I want to wish the club good luck in the continued building of FC Cincinnati to the next stage.”

The team’s regular season opener is against the New York City Red Bulls on March 1, and Yoann Damet will serve as the team’s interim head coach. Meanwhile, general manager Gerard Nijkamp will begin an “international search for a new head coach.”