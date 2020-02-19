21 cats and kittens rescued from Iowa home

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

BETTENDORF, IA (WQAD) — The public is being asked to help a group of cats and kittens that were pulled from a Bettendorf home in February.

According to the Scott County Humane Society, 21 cats and kittens were rescued from the home during the week of February 10. All of them were in need of veterinary care, ranging from general care to vaccinations, spaying/neutering and testing for diseases.

The conditions the animals were living in were described as dingy, dirty and wet and the organization said resources were scarce for them.

In a Facebook post, the humane society was asking for donations to help care for the animals. As of early Monday evening, February 17, $575 had been raised for the cause.

“All funds raised through this post will be used for the sole purpose of our Trippa Fund, which exists for emergent situations such as this.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.