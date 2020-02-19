Hot New Trend In NYC Fitness: Exercising In The Cold

National & World

NEW YORK (WCBS ) — One fitness studio is giving hot workouts the cold shoulder, putting into practice that exercising in frigid temperatures could actually burn more calories.

Princess Sutherland is not a cold-weather person, but despite that, she’s trying something new: a workout class where the thermostat is set to a chilly 50 degrees, reports CBS2’s Michael George.

“It was out of my comfort zone, I said let me try that,” she said.

The class is called “Brrrn” – with an emphasis on the “brrr” – offering high intensity in low temperatures.

The theory is that working out in the cold is more refreshing and can help you burn more calories, says co-founder Jimmy T. Martin.

“Our whole thesis is that we want you to sustain a higher intensity for a longer period of time and cooler temperatures do that for you,” he said.

Instructors say the frigid temperatures also trigger the body’s metabolism to keep you warm.

If you don’t have a class like this in your neighborhood, there are still some ways you can get all the benefits of a cold-weather workout.

“You can go for what we call a shiver walk, so like, dress with light layers, go for a walk around your block, do some calisthenics,” said Martin.

After her first try, Princess says she’s convinced.

“It was just high intensity from the start,” she said. “It felt better breathing in there, and it just feels refreshed when you stopped working out.”

Experts say exercising outside in cooler weather can also boost your mood and immunity during cold and flu season.

