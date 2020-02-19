Man accused of killing Kevin Bacon found unresponsive in cell

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Shiawassee County, MI (WNEM) — The man accused of killing Kevin Bacon was found unresponsive in his cell.

Michigan State Police confirmed that Mark Latunski was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Troopers were dispatched to the Shiawassee County Jail at about 5:08 p.m.

MSP said Latunski was back in the jail by 9:45 that same night. He was lodged in jail in December of 2019.

Latunski is being charged with the death of Kevin Bacon.

Bacon went missing in December of 2019 after attempting to meet up with someone he met on a dating app.

Latunski was ordered to undergo a forensic evaluation after appearing via camera in court on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Officials said Latunski was taken to a local hospital after they used smelling salt to assist him with waking up. At the hospital Latunski was guarded by a deputy until he was taken back to the jail.