Woman accepts plea deal in killing of Las Vegas model found in concrete

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — A woman accused of helping a man after he killed a Las Vegas model and buried her in concrete agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors, according to court records.

Lisa Mort, 31, reportedly knew that Christopher Prestipino, 45, killed Esmeralda Gonzalez in June 2019, investigators said. According to an arrest report, Prestipino strangled Gonzalez while she was high on methamphetamine. Casandra Garrett, 39, is also facing a murder charge in the case.

Gonzalez’s body was found in a concrete-wooden structure in a desert area north of Las Vegas on Oct. 8, 2019.

Mort pleaded guilty Feb. 12 to an accessory to murder charge, court records show. Her jury trial set for Feb. 18 was canceled and her sentencing was set for April 1.

Prestipino’s trial was set for April 20. Garrett’s trial was set for Nov. 30.

