A new bill aims to save kids lives, by speeding up how Amber Alerts are issued

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Pennsylvania (WPMT) — A new bill named after a missing Western Pennsylvania toddler who was later found dead, looks to speed up the process of how child abduction alerts are issues in the commonwealth.

The “Nalani Johnson Rule” also known as House Bill 2295 would alter the current Amber Alert law in Pennsylvania. It would allow the alert to go out almost immediately after a parent or family member reports that their child has been abducted.

House Bill 2295, introduced by State Representative Tony DeLuca honors the live of two-year-old Nalani Johnson. She was reported missing by her father on August 31.

Her father reported the abduction to police immediately– providing information like the name of the kidnapper, the make and model of the vehicle she was abducted in, and the direction of where he saw the car drive off to.

However, the amber alert was not issued until hours later.

According to officials the first few hours after a kidnapping are crucial. In Johnson’s case it allowed the kidnapper to drive over an hour away and murder her.

Three days after Nalani was abducted, she was found dead in an Indiana County park.

25-year-old Sharena Nancy is awaiting trial on homicide and kidnapping charges.

Rep. DeLuca says that if the Amber Alert was issued sooner, information may have led police to her faster. The reason for the delay is due to strict guidelines police most follow before they can issue an alert.

According to PA State Police, they have to establish certain criteria before they can activate an Amber Alert:

The abducted child must be under eighteen (18) years of age

The abducted child is believed to be in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury

Additional factors are considered in the decision making process as to whether or not to activate the PA AMBER Alert Plan. These factors include, but are not limited to: availability of descriptive information which could assist in the recovery of the child, time elapsed since the child was last seen, and reliability of witness(es).

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the plan is limited to abducted children, therefor excluding runaways.

DeLuca hopes to gain more support with the “Nalani Johnson Rule”. He says this small yet effective change could help prevent further tragedies.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.