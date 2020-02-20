Doctors at OHSU working on blood test for early cancer detection

National & World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Imagine a blood test that could detect cancer early enough to treat it effectively.

That’s exactly what doctors at Oregon Health Science University are working on right now.

OHSU’s Knight Cancer Institute is one of five sites across the country participating in the PATHFINDER Study.

Right now, there are different tests to find different kinds of cancer, like mammograms or colonoscopies.

The PATHFINDER Study could make early detection a lot simpler and more effective.

“For the large majority of cancers, we just don’t have any tests that enable us to detect it early. In the PATHFINDER Study, the blood test that we’re examining is designed to detect up to 50 different cancers,” said Dr. Tom Beer with the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute.

GRAIL, a health care company out of the Bay Area, is sponsoring PATHFINDER.

The deputy director of the Knight Cancer Institute says this is one of the most promising cancer studies they’ve ever seen.

