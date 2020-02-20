Louisiana principal accused of multiple sex crimes

National & World

HOMER, LA (KTBS ) — A Claiborne Parish educator is in jail, accused of having inappropriate relationships with students.

Louisiana State Police arrested Summerfield High School Principal Brian Biggs, 54, Thursday morning on a charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, production of pornography involving juveniles and 46 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. Biggs was booked into Claiborne Parish Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

The investigation started this month when the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) received a complaint from concerned parents alleging Biggs acted inappropriately with their child on a social media website. Investigators learned Biggs was used the internet to engage in sexually explicit conversations, send sexually explicit materials, and requested inappropriate images, according to a release from Troop G spokesman Trooper Brent Hardy.

That led to an arrest warrant for Biggs, along with a search warrant for his home and social media accounts.

Troopers were assisted early Thursday morning by the Department of Homeland Security, Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office and Bossier City Marshal’s Office in arresting Biggs at his home.

Following the arrest, troopers notified the Claiborne Parish superintendent, and a secondary search was conducted at the school for other devices used by Biggs, Hardy said.

State police investigators urge Summerfield parents to talk to their children. If you or someone you know has had inappropriate contact with Biggs online or in person, contact the Louisiana State Police at (318) 741-2733 or call Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

