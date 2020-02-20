Police: Professor kept husband bound, gagged before death

National & World

WEST DES MOINES, IA (KCCI) — West Des Moines police say a woman has been charged in the death of her husband.

According to police, officers were called to 8350 EP True Parkway in West Des Moines at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police found found the 911 caller, Gowun Park, performing CPR on her husband, 41-year-old Sung Nam.

According to police, Nam was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation, Park was arrested at the West Des Moines Police Department and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Criminal complaints show emergency crews found Nam lying face down on the floor in the office of the home. Police report his lips were blue and he had no vital signs.

Court documents show Park admitted to binding Nam’s hands and feet by zip ties and then bound him with a rope to a chair earlier that day. Police say Park stuffed an item of clothing in Nam’s mouth to prevent him from yelling and placed duct tape over his mouth.

Police say she duct taped a towel over his head, covering his eyes.

Park told police she did not free her husband, even though he was in distress and requested to be untied.

According to court documents, “Nam was confined to a room and bound to a chair, unable to freely move about and free himself, ultimately leading to his death.”

Police say Park called 911 stating that she found her husband unresponsive, then tried to hide and conceal the binding items prior to the arrival of emergency crews.

“Ms. Park’s actions and in-actions were directly responsible for Mr. Nam’s death. The injuries sustained by Mr. Nam were not self-inflicted. Ms. Park stated that the only people present during the duration of the events were her and her husband, Sung Woo Nam,” court records show.

Police say the investigation is ongoing but there is no indication of any continuing danger to the community.

KCCI has learned that Park is an assistant professor of economics at Simpson College. The school sent the following release:

“West Des Moines police have informed Simpson College that Dr. Gowun Park, Assistant Professor of Economics, has been arrested and charged in the death of her husband in a Des Moines suburb. The investigation is ongoing, and police have informed us there is no threat or any link to the campus community. The college has suspended Dr. Park and will cooperate with authorities in their investigation.

“Arrangements are being made to cover classes. Any member of the campus community with questions, please contact Christie Denniston Simpson College, Executive Director of Marketing and PR, at christie.denniston@simpson.eduor at 303-827-5164.”

Park is being held in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $5 million bond.

