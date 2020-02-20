‘There Has Been No Action’ | Gov. Larry Hogan Calls Out Maryland Legislators Lack Of Action On Proposed Crime Bills

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan called out Maryland legislators Thursday morning for a lack of action on passing several bills he believes will help address violent crime in Baltimore and around the state.

“People are being shot every single day and every single night in Baltimore City,” Hogan said.

Hogan said he has been urging the state legislators to pass several bills that would hold local officials like judges more accountable for crime in the community and keep violent offenders off the streets.

The governor addressed the crime in his State of the State address earlier this month, saying it would be one of his top priorities to decrease crime.

Hogan said halfway through the legislative session, no action has been taken, ignoring want he said were widely supportive bills.

He’s hoping legislators will help target and decrease violent crime in Baltimore by passing three bills.

The Violent Firearm Offenders Act of 2020 will increase penalties for suspects that use guns to commit violent crimes, who possess stolen firearms and guns with obliterated serial numbers and those who possess or supply illegal guns.

The Witness Intimidation Prevention Act also increases penalties for those who intimidate or threaten witnesses.

Finally, the Judicial Transparency Act allows the public to see what sentences judges are giving the most violent offenders.

“We’re not trying to start a confrontation with legislators,” Hogan said, “we’re trying to save lives.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.