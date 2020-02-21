Boyfriend of deceased Georgia college student Anitra Gunn charged with murder

National & World

A man who had been arrested for damaging the property of a female college student whose body was found Tuesday night is now accused of her killing.

DeMarcus Little faces a charge of malice murder in the death of Anitra Gunn, according to Todd Crosby, an assistant special agent in charge with Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Little was already accused of breaking windows at her apartment and slashing her tires in early February.

“During the investigation enough evidence was developed that gave us probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant (for murder),” Crosby told reporters. He said there was a development Friday afternoon that prompted them to seek the arrest warrant, but he wouldn’t comment on the specifics of the case.

Gunn was a senior at Fort Valley State University in Middle Georgia, about 35 miles south of Macon. She was last seen on Valentine’s Day, authorities said. He body was found in nearby Crawford County. Little was Gunn’s boyfriend, the GBI has said.

The medical examiner ruled that Gunn’s death was a homicide, but the manner of her death has not been released.

Little, who was arrested earlier this week, had a bail hearing Friday but hadn’t paid bond by the time he was charged with murder.

He will appear again in court in the next few days, David Cooke, district attorney for the Macon Judicial Circuit, said. CNN has not been able to determine the name of Little’s attorney.

Little’s father, Andre, said after the bail hearing that his son didn’t kill Gunn, according to the Macon Telegraph.

“He’s a good son. He’s a sergeant in the United States Army, serving our country proudly. Never gotten in any trouble in his life,” Andre Little said. “… And he didn’t do this. He always loved Anitra. … I pray that they find the killer. … But my son didn’t do it.”