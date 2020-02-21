Fayetteville Goodwill looking for person who may have accidentally donated unique items

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) — Workers at a local Goodwill store are looking for the owner of items they believe were accidentally donated.

According to the Goodwill Industries of Arkansas’ Facebook page, the items were donated to the store on Appleby Road in Fayetteville.

Each item is tagged with details including the date, where it came from and much more.

The items include an old razor from the 70s marked “dad’s old razor,” an Omega watch that the previous owner wore during a tour in Vietnam and an old belt buckle with a tag that includes the name Schultz and the city of Van Buren.

The store wants to make sure these items get back to the rightful owner, so if you have any information on who that maybe, you’re asked to email Marketing@GoodwillAR.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.