Glastonbury K9 helps make cocaine bust

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) — A traffic stop in Glastonbury led to the discovery of more than 80 grams of packaged cocaine, police said.

Glastonbury police said their K9 Soleil sniffed out 81.4 grams to be exact.

They said the drugs were individually packaged for sale.

Pictures released by officers showed that cash was also found.

No other details about the bust were released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.