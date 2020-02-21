‘Injured dog’ complaint turns out to be an arctic fox

National & World

South Lyon, MI (WNEM) — Well, that’s not a dog.

The South Lyon Police Department was called to an “injured dog” complaint by the South Lyon High School on Thursday, Feb. 21.

When they arrived, the “dog” turned out to be an arctic fox.

The fox was taken to the Howell Nature Center for a check-up.

On the post on the police department’s Facebook page, a woman claims the fox is hers, and has made plans to pick it up.

The National Geographic says arctic fox can survive Arctic temperatures as low as -58 degrees. They’re native to the Arctic regions of the Northern Hemisphere.

