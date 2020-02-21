KC apparel company offering its old space for new startups

National & World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — For anyone who has ever thought about starting a business but didn’t know where to begin, a KC company wants to offer a new home to get that new business idea off the ground.

Mark Launiu has been one of the owners at streetwear maker Made Mobb since the company opened in 2013. Launiu said the business has been in its Crossroads location for nearly 8 months after expanding from a sister location on the Plaza.

“We were expanding we were growing as a business and we just needed more space,” he explained. “This is why we came to the Crossroads Art District. We have more space so we can take everything in house.”

Since the Kansas City Chiefs big win in the Super Bowl, Launiu said they’ve been slammed, pulling championship shirt after championship shirt right off the press.

Before the group found a home in the Crossroads, the space they grew out of was in the heart of the city. However, that location downtown on Grand Boulevard is not currently open, which is something the owners want to change.

They are offering the space up to entrepreneurs for a 3-month pop-up with no contract in order to start a business in their old location.

“(What we’re) trying to do with that location now is give a lot of these local creators space to experience opening their own shop,” Launiu said. “Those long-term leases are very scary especially if you’re new and not sure you are going to make ends meet.”

While some may think the deal sounds too good to be true right, Launiu said they aren’t joking. That’s part of the reason he posted it on social media.

Since then, Launiu has seen an overwhelming response, saying, “Right now my inbox, my email, it’s crazy.”

The company even got the stamp of approval from Mayor Quinton Lucas for the offer.

Currently, the selected entrepreneur would have to pay rent, but Launiu said they are working with the city to hopefully wipe the rent out during that trial period.

“The city is growing. It’s going to grow with or without us, and we just want to contribute to the growth,” he told KCTV5 News.

Anyone interested in the opportunity can contact Launiu at mark.launiu@mademobb.com.

