Prosecutor: No charges in case of man found frozen to death in home

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WJRT ) — There will be no charges filed in the death of a man found frozen in his Tittabawassee Township home on February 15.

Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan, Jr. says the case is not criminal.

An autopsy determined that Arnoul Jaros died from hypothermia.

Jaros, 66, was found in his home on Thornberry in Tittabawassee Township after his family requested police check on his well-being.

The prosecuting attorney’s office says Jaros likely had been exposed to the cold for a long period of time.

Police found that Jaros lost gas to his home in May 2019 and electricity to his home in July 2019 after failing to pay his Consumers Energy bill. The investigation also revealed that Jaros’ bill was paid on July 15.

But, according to the investigation, Jaros did not follow up with Tittabawassee Township to have an electrical inspection done on his home, as he was required to do.

Because that inspection was not performed, Consumers Energy was reportedly not notified by the township to turn the power back on.

A news release from the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office Friday said the Jaros’ family may file a civil lawsuit. The office has referred the family to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to help identify any possible regulatory compliance violations that may have led to Jaros’ death.