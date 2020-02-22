Two guns stolen from unlocked cars in TN town

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) — Car break ins are a growing concern for Nashville and Middle Tennessee residents.

Police are actively warning people to lock their car doors and take out valuables.

Multiple cars were broken into in a Mt. Juliet neighborhood on Thursday night.

According to police, six unlocked vehicle reports came in from the Windtree Trace and Nichols Vale neighborhoods. Thieves stole two handguns, a laptop, a wallet, and ransacked other vehicles that were left unlocked.

In a separate incident in East Nashville, more cars were broken into at an apartment complex.

“There is a concern for the safety for the people parking in the parking garage.” Said Cole Kerestes, who lives at the Cleo Apartments.

“The officer that came out. He said there was two other apartment complexes been hit that same night.”

He walked out to his Jeep with the driver window busted out. Other cars inside and outside the gated parking garage were also broken into.

Last week, Metro Police reporter nearly 200 thefts from vehicles.

“Ya I think it’s a growing issue. It seems that every week and every day there’s another break in,” said Kerestes.

While he didn’t have anything taken, others did. He’s now hoping security cameras will catch the burglars.

“It would just be nice to get people to stop breaking into people’s cars,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.