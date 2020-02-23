Barbecue event raises money for teen with Duchenne muscular dystrophy

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — Folks in Hendersonville rallied around a young man fighting a rare disease on Saturday with an old-fashioned barbecue.

Javon Clark is now 13, but was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) at the age of eight.

He’s lost his ability to walk and now uses a power-chair to get around.

His family said they don’t have a car that can haul them all, as well as the chair.

Javon’s mother, Jessica Campbell, said donations will be matched by Jett Foundation, an organization dedicated to funding DMD research. once participating families have reached their fundraising goals.

“He was chosen out of hundreds to receive assistance with an accessible vehicle,” Campbell said. “We raise half the cost, and they match the donations at 100% and every donation is tax deductible.”

Javon’s diagnosis is unusual since most cases of muscular dystrophy like his are spotted at a very young age, or even at birth.

Doctors say his symptoms were noticed much later.

For more information on the fundraiser for an accessible van, or if you would like to donate to Javon’s fundraiser, visit: jettfoundation.org/jgf2020-javon-clark?fbclid=IwAR3qa6UoYpGVOf4VoWtRYk2gXCX-L7GDA6xk1zCXDf-WcxrJOMr9AJ977C0

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.