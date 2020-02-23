Lake levels 20 feet higher than it should be

National & World

BARTOW County, GA (WGCL ) — In Bartow and Cherokee counties, Allatoona Lake is more than twenty feet higher than it should be.

It’s been nearly six decades since the levels have risen to this level during this time of year, and that is what the folks from the U.S. Army Corp Of Engineers are saying.

In fact, the water level is so high they’ve begun releasing water through its dam spillway.

“A neighbor called me and said, hey Don, I think I just saw your dock float by our window,” said Don Ball.

Ball lives along Allatoona Lake. His dock broke free of its moorings in the flooding.

“Clear across the lake I could see it,” Ball said.

He, among other neighbors, say it’s been a while since the water levels have reached these numbers.

“This is probably tied for the highest I’ve seen it,” Ball added.

As of Friday morning, the U.S. Army Corp Of Engineers said the levels were almost 23-feet above the guide curve.

“Really, there’s nothing you can do except make sure everything is on dry land,” said Ball.

And that Allatoona lake is expected to peak at 853 feet above sea level by March 1st.

