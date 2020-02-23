Victim reunites with the firefighters who saved him

National & World

OMAHA, NE (WOWT ) — It’s a reunion seven years in the making as a teenager thanks to the firefighters who saved his life.

15-year-old Demetrius Gollett went to say thank you.

The visit as you can see was filled with hugs and smiles, quite different from how to group met years ago.

In February 2013, Demetrius’ home caught fire, destroying almost everything inside.

Firefighters went in the home and found the then 8-year-old boy trapped under a pile of rubble.

The teen’s great-grandparents died from injuries and Demetrius suffered major burns to his head, face, and arms.

Demetrius says he is grateful to live another day and thankful for the firefighters who made it possible.

Lt. Chris Longo a Firefighter said, “The one detail I remember is when they handed him the hose I laid over the top of you like this with my jacket and he sprayed the fire.”

“I’m just happy and I appreciate them for saving me from the house fire,” said Gollet.

A fundraiser is planned in June to help Demetrius cover the cost of his medical expenses.

