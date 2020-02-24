Another University of Oklahoma professor uses the N-word

National & World

For the second time in as many weeks, a professor at the University of Oklahoma has been accused of using the N-word.

A history professor issued a “trigger warning” before reading a “historical document that used the ‘N-word’ repeatedly,” the university’s interim president, Joseph Harroz, Jr. wrote in an apology.

“It is common sense to avoid uttering the most offensive word in the English language, especially in an environment where the speaker holds the power,” Harroz said in a statement posted to the university’s Twitter page.

The professor has not been identified.

“While she could have made the point without reciting the actual word, she chose otherwise,” Harroz said, adding that this was another painful experience for the students in the class as well as their community.

Harroz said the latest incident occurred before the university had a chance to roll out its action plan following the uproar almost two weeks ago, when another OU professor apologized after telling his students that saying “OK, boomer” to someone is the same as calling someone “n***er.”

All OU faculty, staff, and administration are now required to go through a diversity, equity, and inclusion training, and the university will release details about an incident response protocol they are developing “in the near future,” Harroz wrote.