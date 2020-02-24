Arlington Police Get Help From Fort Worth Officers Arresting Group Of Suspected Serial Robbers

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ARLINGTON, TX (KTVT) — A weekend crime spree, involving four convenience stores in Arlington, ended with the arrest of three armed robbery suspects.

Police say, several armed suspects robbed three convenience stores over a two-hour period on Sunday and attempted to holdup a fourth.

The first crime happened at the Mr. T convenience store on Bowman Springs Road around 7:15 p.m. The robbers are then believed to have moved on to the Lucky Lady convenience store on Little Road and then held up a Conoco on West Arkansas Lane.

While Arlington police were on the trail of the suspects, it was an emergency call by a citizen — reporting a suspicious person at a Valero convenience store near Interstate-20 and Kelly Elliott Road — that ended the suspect’s crime wave.

Responding to the 911 call officers arrived just as three male suspects were running out of the store.

One suspect, carrying a rifle, fled on foot and was taken into custody after a brief chase, during which he allegedly threw the gun down.

The other two suspects fled in a car, but police identified potential addresses where they may have went and contacted Fort Worth police. Officers found the men at one of the addresses, still sitting in the car that had fled from the scene in Arlington.

All three suspects — later identified as Shondrick Roberson-Davenport, Braylon Cobb and Dreshun Stafford — are in custody.

Arlington investigators say they’re working to determine if the trio were involved in other robberies.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.