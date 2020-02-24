Derek Jeter’s first Yankees jersey sold for $369,000, the most ever for a modern-era jersey

National & World

The first set of pinstripes that Derek Jeter ever wore for the New York Yankees just sold for a whopping $369,000. That makes it the most expensive modern-era jersey ever sold.

Mike Piazza’s post-911 home run jersey previously held that title.

The jersey went up for sale as part of a lot at Goldin Auctions with 19 total bids.

Jeter wore it for his debut game on May 29, 1995, and for the remainder of that season — tallying his first hit, run, double and triple. He signed the jersey, Goldin said, and wrote “Game Used 5-29-95 MLB Debut” on its front.

Jeter finished that season with a .250 batting average and seven runs batted in across 15 games. He went on, of course, to greatness — he’s the sixth in hits all-time in MLB history with 3,465, and is the Yankees’ all-time hits leader.

Yankee-Steiner Collectibles provided a Letter of Authentication authenticating that it was worn and signed by Jeter, while Sports Investors Authentication has a photo match letter of authentication matching the jersey to a game on October 1, 1995 in Toronto.

So, while we may never know the identity of the sole MLB hall of fame voter that opted to keep Jeter off of his ballot, he can rest easy knowing that he’s able to continue setting records even in retirement.