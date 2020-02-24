Did you drop your bag of ‘ice’? Deputies are looking for the owner

National & World

Roscommon County, MI (WNEM) — Did you drop your bag of drugs? The Roscommon County Sheriff is looking to find the owner.

Deputies said someone dropped their bag of “ice” on the way out of a local store in the Village of Roscommon over the weekend.

In a post on their Facebook page, the department said “We would love to return this bag to the owner who accidentally dropped it. Please contact the Roscommon Sheriff’s office to pick up your property.”

They ended the post with the hashtags: #CSI #printsdontlie #comegetyourdrugs #methedup

