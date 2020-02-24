Guns, counterfeit cash seized from suspected Milwaukie drug house, police say

National & World

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) — Police seized guns, counterfeit money and evidence of identity theft after conducting a search inside a suspected drug house in Milwaukie.

Officers conducted a consent search at a home in the 2300 block of Southeast Harrison Street.

During the search officers seized an M4 carbine rifle with seven fully loaded magazines, a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver, counterfeit money with equipment to make counterfeit money and fake identification, police said.

Several people were detained at the house, police said. The charges they may face include aggravated identity theft, fraud, and felon in possession of a firearm. Police are currently withholding the names of the suspects due to the ongoing investigation.

Officers from Portland Police East Precinct Street Crimes Unit, East Neighborhood Response Team, Multnomah County Parole and Probation, and Milwaukie Police Department all participated in the search.

