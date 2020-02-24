Inspired by J.Lo, moms are sharing bikini selfies to promote body positivity

National & World

Moms across the world are sharing bikini selfies to promote body positivity, a viral challenge inspired by Jennifer Lopez.

J.Lo posted a photo of herself online Sunday in a white bikini, looking fit as ever.

“Relaxed and recharged,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

Maria Kang, founder of the No Excuse Mom fitness community, shared a similar photo of herself on Tuesday that she said was inspired by the singer.

In the caption, Kang encouraged moms to lead healthy lifestyles.

“Not a celebrity. Not getting millions to look great in a movie (hello, Hustlers!) or dating a hot athlete (although my hubby is kinda cute!) BUT, it doesn’t matter,” said Kang.

“Own your story. Create your own accountability. Don’t make excuses for your inaction. If she can do it, if I can do it, if thousands of working moms who come in all sizes, shapes and ages can do it – then YOU CAN DO IT!!!⁣”

Kang tagged the photo #jlochallenge, prompting other moms to do the same.

Mothers of all ages and sizes have since shared photos using the hashtag, illustrating that body positivity is less about toned arms and abs and more about accountability and acceptance.

Vieng Harvey, 37, was one of thousands of women to participate in the challenge.

“As hard as it was to take this picture & share it to the world… because let’s face it, we ALL can be very hard on ourselves & can nit pick all damn day on what we don’t like & what we would change. But there’s a point in our lives where we have to accept that we all come in different SHAPES & SIZES and embrace the stage that we are in,” the 37-year-old mother said.

“I’m choosing to love my body because it gave birth to 2 healthy + beautiful children (now 16 & 13) and has gone through many changes — hello stretch marks — and will keep changing because I won’t stop working on me.”

Another mom who participated in the challenge wrote: “If Jennifer Lopez can do it, we can do it! Regardless of age, size or shape, we CAN be healthy!”

She also credited exercise with saving her life.

“This is 32, a body that created 3 wonderful kids, that has gone through 1 c-section, appendicitis & emergency lacerated intestine from a horrible car accident. Exercise and being active has saved my life,” she said.

Not everyone who participated in the #JLoChallenge chose to wear a bikini — or are even moms. In fact, a few men shared photos.