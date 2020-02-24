No Bail For Man Charged With Murder Of Lawrence DPW Worker

National & World

LAWRENCE, MA (WBZ) — The man charged with killing a Lawrence Department of Public Works employee on the job last month is being held without bail.

Ariel Toribio, 20, of Lawrence, was arrested and charged with murder Friday in the death of 52-year-old Tony Ruiz of Methuen. Toribio pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Lawrence District Court Monday morning.

Ruiz was shot and killed January 15 as he filled potholes for the city at the intersection of Andover and Clifton streets. Investigators said he was not the intended target.

Ruiz was the father of two children. DPW workers lined the streets for his funeral late last month.

“He was a good guy,” Ruiz’s sister Millie Torres told reporters as she left court Monday.

“Twenty years I knew Tony. Hopefully, this is the start of the process to end this and put this guy where he belongs, (so) it doesn’t happen to anybody else,” said Lawrence DPW employee Greg Morris, who came to court for the arraignment.

Morris, who said he now drives Ruiz’s sweeper, hopes Toribio “never sees the light of day again.”

Toribio is due back in court on March 27.

