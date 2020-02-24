Plattsmouth man arrested for swastika drawing at a Jewish temple

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

LINCOLN, NE (KPTM) — Police have arrested the man they believe vandalized a Jewish temple in Lincoln.

Lincoln police say they arrested Noah Miller, 21, for Felony Vandalism.

LPD say they investigated the case as a hate crime.

According to officers, they responded to a call at the South Street Temple on Jan. 15th, 2020 on a vandalism report.

A swastika and racial slurs were spray-painted on the door and steps of the temple, police say.

While investigating, officials say, South Street Temple gave video evidence of the vandalism that happened on Jan. 13, 2020.

In the video, they say, shows a man spray-painting the doors and steps of the temple, and taking pictures of the vandalism on his phone.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.