Community vigil held for slain FVSU student

FORT VALLEY, GA (WGCL) — Monday night was full of music, prayers, and hugs for the more than 600 students, faculty and strangers who packed a Fort Valley State University auditorium. They came out to celebrate the life of murdered 23-year old university senior Anitra Gunn.

Gunn sang in the university’s choirs. She loved performing so much that she changed her major from agriculture to the arts.

“She had a beautiful voice, awesome voice, great choir member just a beautiful person. I can’t believe that this has occurred I’m shocked. When I first met her I was actually in a rehearsal and she peaked in the door and she was like what is this I want to be a part of this and then she ended up taking the spot that I had as a soloist in the jazz band,” said friend and recent graduate Brandon Broadus.

A pastor from Macon gave students food for thought:

“After we have grieved and express our sorrow, will we return to life as usual? Or will we allow Anitra‘s death to motivate us to be a part of a solution that plagues our communities,” Reverend Paul Little said.

After the vigil, organizers did an outside balloon release in the rain, sending a message of love and remembrance to the heavens.

“The comfort is knowing God is with us and Anitra is okay. As choir members we sing to the glory of God Anitra is still in a choir she is just singing in the heavenly choir,” said one of Gunn’s professors Alicia Carner McDonald.

