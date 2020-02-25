Juror in Harvey Weinstein case says she hopes Annabella Sciorra, others get closure

National & World

One of the jurors in the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault and rape case told “Inside Edition” that one of the trial’s key witnesses was convincing to most of the people on the panel, even though the movie mogul wasn’t convicted on the most serious charges.

In acquitting him on some charges, jurors in the New York court indicated they did not find beyond a reasonable doubt that Weinstein had raped actress Annabella Sciorra, another alleged victim whose testimony prosecutors used in an attempt to establish that Weinstein engaged in predatory behavior.

The member of the 12-person jury, identified only as juror No. 2, was asked why Sciorra’s testimony was unconvincing.

“I wouldn’t say it wasn’t convincing. It was very convincing to a lot of jurors,” the female juror said in the first part of the interview, which was released Tuesday night. “I felt like the way things went for her, it was very much wrong. And I felt like hopefully with the verdict that we gave, she feels she has some type of closure.”

Sciorra, an actress known for her work on “The Sopranos,” said Monday that her testimony was painful but necessary. She added that she and other accusers should not regret breaking their silence.

The juror said she has no idea who Weinstein — a producer on more than 300 projects — was until someone broke it down for her.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s him,’ ” she said.

Jurors deliberated for more than 26 hours over five days before reaching a verdict Monday morning.

Weinstein, 67, was convicted of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another.

The jury acquitted him on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women.

“We weren’t deadlocked,” the juror told Inside Edition. “Some people wanted to go home over the weekend and think about it, some people, you know, wanted to just think long and heard about the decision they were about to make.”

The juror had some words for the eight women who testified against Weinstein.

“Every last woman that took the stand, I wish them the best. I hope that this is now a chapter that they could close and move forward with their life now.