Operation Chaos 2020: Movement encourages Republicans to strategically vote in SC primary

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — A statewide movement is encouraging Republicans to vote in the upcoming Democrat Presidential Preference Primary on Feb. 29, 2020.

A press release says the movement, Operation Chaos 2020, comes at an opportune time for Republicans since any registered voter is permitted to vote in the primary. Operation Chaos aims to influence the outcome of that day.

In the release, Stephen H. Brown, former chairman of the Greenville County GOP, stated the following:

We are doing this openly, and loudly, to make a very public protest in opposition to open primaries. We want the South Carolina General Assembly to change the election laws to permit certified political parties to hold closed primaries. While our first objective is to protest open primaries, our second objective is to assist the reelection of the President by extending and exacerbating the division among the Democrats. For decades now, South Carolina Democrats have meddled in our primaries, voting for the weakest Republican candidates and cancelling out votes for more conservative candidates. We want them to understand how serious and egregious this is.

Voting in Feb. 29 primary won’t impact anyone’s ability to vote in either primary of their choice, Republican or Democrat, in June, the release added.

According to the release, Joe Biden has the majority of South Carolina’s Democratic support.

Pressley Stutts, chairman of the Greenville Tea Party, released the following statement on the matter:

Part of our goal is to take that win from them. Strategy matters. Along with the other leaders of this effort, I had to determine which Democrat presidential candidate we should vote for to best achieve our objectives. We had a healthy debate and good arguments were made for different candidates. I am happy to report that we have all agreed which Democrat candidate Republicans should support on Feb. 29th. We will be announcing this Tuesday, February 25th at noon.

A press conference on Operation Chaos 2020 is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

