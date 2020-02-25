Police: Bleeding, screaming man attempted to break into York home

National & World

YORK, PA (WPMT) — Northern York County Regional Police say they arrested a man Saturday night after he allegedly tried to break into a North George Street home while screaming that he was being chased.

Joseph E. Leininger, 44, of York, is charged with public drunkenness, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred at 10:39 p.m. on the 600 block of North George Street, according to police.

Police say the owner of the home called officers to report that they heard someone screaming on their front porch. The man allegedly entered the vestibule of the home and attempted to access a second door to the home before the homeowners pushed him back and denied him further entry, according to police.

The suspect was allegedly screaming that he was being chased, but the homeowners said they could not see anyone else in the area, police say.

Leininger was taken into custody at the scene, according to police. He was allegedly observed having trouble maintaining his balance and was “sweating profusely,” police allege.

He was also bleeding from his left big toe, and required medical attention, police say.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being arraigned on the charges. Bail was set at $10,000, police say.

