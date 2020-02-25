Trio of thieves hit nursing home

National & World

Carrollton (WGCL) — Three women were caught on camera stealing from the Carrollton Nursing and Rehabilitation center.

“Three women entered the facility and asked to use the bathroom, which they allowed them to do,” explained Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ashley Hulsey.

When the women were inside, one of them went into an office behind the front desk. Video shows her stashing a wallet into her pants.

“None of the nurses recognized them when they first made contact with them,” said Hulsey. “We don’t believe they’re related to anyone inside the nursing home.”

Deputies said the women then went to a Walmart in Bremen and tried to buy 600-dollars’ worth of stuff. Both the stolen debit and credit cards denied the purchase, detecting fraudulent activity.

“What’s kind of interesting is it’s three women and there’s a male driver we believe,” Hulsey said. “Because we think he comes around, maybe drops them off, picks them up.”

On the same day, deputies believe the trio struck a store in Hiram. Video shows them entering Judy B & company, a boutique. A store associate said two of the women distracted employees, while one of them swiped a wallet.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims. If you know anything, call Tyler Williamson at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 770-830-5916.

