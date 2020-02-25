What’s next for Harvey Weinstein and his accusers

National & World

Harvey Weinstein was convicted on two counts in his New York City trial Monday after seven weeks of proceedings. A jury deliberated over 26 hours before reaching its verdict.

The disgraced movie mogul was convicted of committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree against Miriam Haley and rape in the third degree against Jessica Mann.

He was acquitted of the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault and one count of first-degree rape.

In doing so, jurors indicated they did not find beyond a reasonable doubt that Weinstein had also raped actress Annabella Sciorra, another alleged victim whose testimony prosecutors used in an attempt to establish Weinstein’s predatory behavior.

For the #MeToo movement, it was a day of reckoning.

For prosecutors and lawyers, it was a landmark day in the prosecution of sexual assault cases.

“This is a big day. This is a new day,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., whose office prosecuted Weinstein.

“This is the new landscape for survivors of sexual assault in America, I believe, and this is a new day. It is a new day because Harvey Weinstein has finally been held accountable for crimes he committed.”

Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time’s Up Foundation, said this marks a new era of justice, “not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse and assault at work.”

As the verdict was read Weinstein declared his innocence to his attorney and asked, “How could this happen in America?” according to attorney Arthur Aidala.

Here are quick answers to what’s happening post-verdict and what the verdict could mean for other Weinstein accusers.

Q: Where is Weinstein being held?

Harvey Weinstein was immediately remanded into custody and taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs Monday morning — without his walker.

Now he is in a bed in the prison ward of Bellevue Hospital guarded by officers but not handcuffed, according to his lawyer.

Family members and legal representatives visited Weinstein at the hospital Tuesday, Aidala told CNN.

Q: How is his health?

While in an ambulance on his way to the infirmary at Rikers Island Monday, Weinstein was redirected to Bellevue Hospital, according to his spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer.

He was transported in the ambulance from the courthouse after suffering chest pains, heart palpitations and other maladies Monday afternoon, defense attorney Donna Rotunno told CNN.

Aidala said he was “energetic” and ready to continue to fight during their visit at the hospital Tuesday.

Doctors will decide how long he stays at the hospital and if he will be moved to another Department of Corrections facility, Aidala said.

“I handed over to the court officers this big bag of prescription medication and typically a Department of Corrections does not want to start giving a prisoner the medication without a doctor’s supervision,” Aidala told CNN-affiliate New York 1.

Q: When is his sentencing?

Weinstein is scheduled to be sentenced March 11 in New York State Supreme Court.

Q: What will happen at the sentencing?

Traditionally prosecutors will allow victim impact statements to be read. It is unclear at this point who, if any, will present statements at the sentencing.

The conviction of one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years. Rape in the third degree carries a minimum of probation and maximum of four years. The prosecutors will submit a recommendation for his sentence, but Judge James Burke will ultimately set the terms, including whether the sentences will be served concurrently or consecutively.

The judge is expected to issue a sentence after hearing both sides present their sentencing recommendations.

Q: What do his attorneys say?

They plan to appeal the conviction, but by New York state law, an appeal cannot be filed until a sentence is issued. The defense might try to move up the sentencing date for that reason, Aidala told reporters. Before sentencing, Weinstein’s attorneys hope to bring him home on bail, Aidala said.

Q: Does he face criminal charges elsewhere?

Prosecutors in Los Angeles announced charges against Weinstein on the first day of the New York criminal trial.

The disgraced movie producer faces felony charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

Weinstein has not yet turned himself in or been arraigned on the California charges.

He has denied all allegations of “nonconsensual sexual activity” related to the New York case and other claims made against him.

No hearings are scheduled, according to Greg Risling, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, and prosecutors in LA declined to comment on Monday’s verdict.

Q: What about civil cases?

More than 100 women have publicly accused Weinstein of a range of actions, from unwanted sexual advances to rape.

A bankruptcy court in Delaware has been handling a settlement including multiple plaintiffs, including the state of New York, several of Weinsein’s accusers and creditors. There have been multiple proposed settlements, but ultimately negotiations are ongoing.

There are also several other ongoing civil lawsuits in multiple jurisdictions that are separate from the global settlement.