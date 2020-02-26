Evelyn Boswell’s mother taken into custody for false reporting

National & World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday night that Evelyn Boswell’s mother, Megan Boswell, has been charged with false reporting. She was taken into custody.

TBI says they’ve now received more than 500 tips in the search for 15-month-old Evelyn.

Even with that high call volume, there are still no credible sightings of the toddler.

TBI issued the statewide AMBER ALERT almost one week ago on February 19th but she was reportedly last seen on December 26th, 2019.

Since the search for Evelyn began, TBI has received conflicting stories about her whereabouts, leading the agency to describe the case as “complicated” especially since the child was not immediately reported missing.

The 15-month-old has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands 2’0″, and weighs approximately 28 pounds.

If you have any information of her whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

