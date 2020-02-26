Reports of fatalities in Milwaukee after ‘critical incident’ at Molson Coors complex

National & World

Several local news outlets are reporting fatalities at the Molson Coors complex in Milwaukee following a “critical incident” on Wednesday afternoon.

CNN has not confirmed a specific number.

Milwaukee police said they were investigating a “critical incident” in the area near the 4000 block of W. State Street and asked the public to stay away from the area.

The company said there is an “active situation” at the Milwaukee facility and the company was working closely with police.

“Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able,” Molson Coors tweeted.

Several emergency text messages were sent to employees warning them of a shooter on the complex, CNN affiliate WITI reported.

“Find a safe place, active shooter on campus,” said one of the text messages shared with WITI.

The Chicago Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that their Milwaukee field office is responding to the scene of an “active shooter” at the Molson Coors complex.

FBI Milwaukee is supporting police in the “very active scene,” spokesman Leonard Peace said. Mayor Tom Barrett is on the scene.

The CEO of Molson Coors is heading back to Milwaukee from a company conference that was taking place in Texas, according to a source familiar with the company.

CEO Gavin Hattersley was at the conference when he suddenly announced he was departing.

This is a developing story. Return for updates