Shoes worth thousands stolen from Asheville shop, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are asking for the public’s help after they say an armed robber made off with three pairs of shoes worth about $2,400 each.

An employee at Sole82 on Merrimon Avenue told police he was closing the store around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, when a man wearing black clothing and a mask robbed him at gunpoint.

Police say the robber took three pairs of Nike SB Dunk Low Travis Scott special edition sneakers, valued at about $2,400 a pair.

Officers say they set up a perimeter and used a K9 to try and track the suspect, but they were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110, or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.

