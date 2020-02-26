Three young girls sentenced to ‘juvenile life’ for violent carjacking

National & World

New Orleans, LA (WGNO) — On February 19, Orleans Parish Juvenile Court Judge Mark Doherty sentenced three girls to “juvenile life” for carjacking a woman in Gentilly last December.

“Juvenile life” means that two defendants, 16-year-old Marley Ratcliff and 14-year-old Nigeria Scott, will each remain in a juvenile detention center through their 21st birthdays.

The youngest offender, the 12-year-old Marquelle Smith, will be detained through her 18th birthday.

The three girls attacked a woman who had offered them a ride and carjacked her SUV on Dec. 3, 2019, around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Mirabeau Avenue and Mandeville Street.

The young offenders drove several blocks with the victim clinging to the hood before the 25-year-old woman was thrown from the vehicle.

“This was a case that truly shocked our community,” District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said. “We are fortunate that this victim was not seriously hurt or killed by the reckless and dangerous actions of these girls. Young offenders must realize there are serious consequences for violent criminal acts. Our city should commend Judge Doherty for making such a thoughtful and firm sentencing decision in this case.”

