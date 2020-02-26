Two teens killed in triple shooting

National & World

EAST POINT, GA (WGCL) — Police said they are still searching for the person who committed a triple shooting, killing two teens. Officers said a third teen will survive with non-life threatening injuries.

East Point police said the triple shooting occurred after a fight broke out between two large groups of teenagers. Investigators explained the first victim, a 17-year-old boy died at the scene.

They said the second victim who also 17 managed to run across nearby railroad tracks before collapsing. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The last victim suffered a non-life threatening wound.

The shooting happened around 4:20 Tuesday evening steps from the downtown East Point Marta station. Police told CBS46 News the Marta station was filled, witnesses.

Police added they are interviewing all potential witnesses, as well as looking through surveillance video in the area in hopes of catching the shooter(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.

